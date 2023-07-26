Pair of pigs that escaped yard were loose for 4 days, only 1 survived

Two little pigs went to market, but only one little pig made it home.

Castanet brought you the story of a pair of pigs spotted wandering the streets of Lake Country last week, but their wanderlust turned to tragedy when one of the pigs was struck and killed after getting too close to Highway 97.

"We caught one and it's home safe. But the other was on the loose frequenting my grandmother's yard on Commonwealth Rd. across from Holiday Park. We couldn't seem to catch him and he would run into the thick brush each time we got close," says Erin Larson.

Larson says she knows the owner of the pigs and he does not want to be identified.

"He was new to being a pig owner. ...His pen for the pigs is secure now."

She explained that Red the pig made it out onto the highway where it was struck by a vehicle.

"His brother, Chunk, is safe but without his sidekick. A terrible ending to the little one's adventure."

The pigs managed to escape their pen after the owner wanted to give them a new experience in the yard.

"He let them out to be in the green fenced area for a short time to get them out for a different experience under a willow tree... with the horses he owns. He didn't realize they were gone until it was too late. He has a fully secure pig enclosure and these were beloved pets. He's an amazing pet owner that had tried to let the pigs have fun and new grass to eat for a short time. Just a terrible mistake that they managed to get under the enclosure that was around the horses and the willow tree," said Larson.



Red was last spotted Monday night, sleeping in the bushes. When Larson and the owner tried to capture the pig, he got away. The next morning they learned that a pig had been struck on Highway 97.

Larson went to great lengths to find the pig but it was just too elusive.

"Every morning they would lay on the owner's feet and get belly rubs... The owner really loved these little ones and spent over four days trying to catch Red. I hope people understand it was not neglect or bad ownership. It was something unfortunate that happened."