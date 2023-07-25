Crash at Hwy 97 and Pandosy causing major delays on bridge

Photo: Cindy White

A crash on Highway 97 at Pandosy Street, at the east end of the Bennett Bridge, is causing major delays.

Traffic heading into Kelowna is backing all the way up Bridge Hill to Hudson Road in West Kelowna.

Traffic coming off the bridge is being directed south down Pandosy Street. One northbound lane of Pandosy Street is blocked.

Traffic heading west over the bridge on Highway 97 is only seeing minor delays.

The crash appears to involve two vehicles: a white SUV and black hatchback.

Tow trucks are just arriving at the scene now. Drivers should expect significant delays while traveling through the area.