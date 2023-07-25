218665
217748
Kelowna  

Vehicle fire blocks northbound lanes on Highway 97 in Oyama

Vehicle fire blocks Hwy 97

- | Story: 438461

A vehicle fire is blocking part of of Highway 97 in Lake Country.

DriveBC says the incident near Gatzke Road is blocking northbound lanes. Emergency crews are on the scene.

Reports on social media suggest there was a collision prior to the fire. Traffic is slow moving on Pelmewash Parkway, which is being used as a detour route.

Drivers should expected congestion in the area until the scene is cleared.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kelowna News

214973