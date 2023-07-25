Highway 97 in Oyama flowing again after vehicle fire

Photo: Google Maps Traffic is moving slowing on Highway 97 and Pelmewash Parkway after a vehicle fire along the highway near Gatzke Road.

UPDATE 12:40 p.m.

The incident appears to have been cleared and traffic is flowing, according to Google traffic data.

DriveBC did not issue any additional updates on the incident.

ORIGINAL 11 a.m.

A vehicle fire is blocking part of of Highway 97 in Lake Country.

DriveBC says the incident near Gatzke Road is blocking northbound lanes. Emergency crews are on the scene.

? #BCHwy97 - Reports of vehicle fire near Gatzke Road north of #LakeCountry blocking the northbound lanes.

Emergency services on scene, detour in effect. Expect congestion. #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/5eFnIKVzZS — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 25, 2023

Reports on social media suggest there was a collision prior to the fire. Traffic is slow moving on Pelmewash Parkway, which is being used as a detour route.

Drivers should expected congestion in the area until the scene is cleared.