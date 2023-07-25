218362
Kelowna  

Highway 97 in Oyama flowing again after vehicle fire

Hwy 97 incident cleared

UPDATE 12:40 p.m.

The incident appears to have been cleared and traffic is flowing, according to Google traffic data.

DriveBC did not issue any additional updates on the incident.

ORIGINAL 11 a.m.

A vehicle fire is blocking part of of Highway 97 in Lake Country.

DriveBC says the incident near Gatzke Road is blocking northbound lanes. Emergency crews are on the scene.

Reports on social media suggest there was a collision prior to the fire. Traffic is slow moving on Pelmewash Parkway, which is being used as a detour route.

Drivers should expected congestion in the area until the scene is cleared.

