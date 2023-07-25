218362
Bull moose takes a mosey in Gallagher’s Canyon

Maybe he was looking for Rocky?

A bull moose was spotted wandering down a road in the Gallagher’s Canyon area of Kelowna early Tuesday morning.

Anthony with True Landscaping was working in the area and spotted the long-legged loner moseying down the pavement at about 7:30 a.m. He snapped a couple of pictures and shared them with Castanet.

