Bull moose takes a mosey in Gallagher’s Canyon

Photo: True Landscaping Anthony with True Landscaping saw a bull moose wandering down a street in the Gallagher's Canyon area on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Maybe he was looking for Rocky?

A bull moose was spotted wandering down a road in the Gallagher’s Canyon area of Kelowna early Tuesday morning.

Anthony with True Landscaping was working in the area and spotted the long-legged loner moseying down the pavement at about 7:30 a.m. He snapped a couple of pictures and shared them with Castanet.