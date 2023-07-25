Strong wind gusts and rain accompany overnight storm

Photo: Jos? Mar?a Salmer Strong winds whip up waves on Okanagan Lake overnight

Strong winds and rain swept through the Okanagan Valley Monday evening.

The storm picked up just after 10 p.m., bringing intense wind gusts and rainfall. The wind was so strong some boats were knocked off their moorings and there have been reports of trees down in Kelowna.

This photo was taken and shared with Castanet by Eric Stansfield, "this was taken from the third floor of the Dolphins condo tower during last night’s wind storm."

Some residents called it the biggest wind storm in 15 years.

Environment Canada is calling for mixed weather Tuesday with a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm, again. The wind is expected to gust from 20 to 40 km/h from the southwest this morning. The high today is expected to be only 24, providing relief from some of the scorching temperatures we had over the weekend.

Expect the strong winds to continue out of the west gusting from 30 to 50 km/h before dying down overnight.

becoming light this evening.