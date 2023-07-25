Central Okanagan battered by overnight windstorm

UPDATE 12:35 p.m.

A windstorm that came crashing through Kelowna Monday night also caused chaos on the waterfront.

For a Kelowna parasailing company that operates on Okanagan Lake, it was a rough night,

“It went from basically what it’s like now, pretty flat with a gentle breeze, to 40 mile an hour winds in seven or eight minutes,” said Robert Wittmer of Okanagan Parasailing.

“So at that point, I rang the boys — Alan here — to get down here as we had to get the boat out of the marina because it was getting hammered. Some of the other boats had started to break loose.”

He said multiple boats had rolled onto their sides, a float plane had broken loose, jet skis were floating away and debris was everywhere.

"We had rollers coming in behind us, probably five to six feet high, crashing on this deck we are standing on…you could have surfed in here, like it was crazy! I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Wittmer tells Castanet if it wasn’t for the help of his crew he never would have been able to get the boat to safety across the lake as it was very dark, choppy and dangerous.

"There was a little bit of luck involved, but a lot of skill on [Alan's] behalf, so I’m very grateful he was able to get down here and give me a hand. We’re all neighbours and friends down here, so everyone was trying to pull together," said Wittmer.

"But the scariest part was definitely the first 20 minutes when I was down here on my own. I managed to dislocate my kneecap, so I had to whack that back in while I was holding the boat. But no one got hurt, everyone is OK, thankfully the parasail boat seems to be perfectly fine. We’re going to pull it out of the water later today and just go over the whole thing and make sure everything’s good.”

Through the eye-opening experience, Wittmer wants to remind others to always be prepared on the water. This unexpected windstorm is the perfect example of how quickly things can go wrong.

Searches are currently underway at the north end of Okanagan Lake and on Kalamalka Lake for two men who went missing on the water amid the storm.

UPDATE 11:16 a.m.

Environment Canada meteorologist Derek Lee tells Castanet that a storm from the Pacific Coast turned into a thunderstorm when it hit the Okanagan Valley Monday night.

The storm dropped trace amounts of rain in Penticton and upwards of 10 mm along the mountain ranges to the east. Kelowna received 3.5 mm of rain overnight at the UBCO weather station.

"I didn't see many much rain for Penticton. They did see showers but more of that moderate shower activity was over in Kelowna instead," says Lee.

The storm blew in just after 10 p.m. and lasted for about an hour before dying down with some localized heavy rain showers across the region which also included lightning.

"Most of the lightning we saw last night was from the east, southeast of the Okanagan Valley along the terrain there. I can't give a number because I don't have the numbers for the lightning strike until tomorrow.

"Overall, I would say it was kind of a surprise to see those storms come up at nighttime," Lee said.

Showers and the possibility of a thunderstorm are in the forecast again for Tuesday but Lee doesn't think we'll see the kind of winds and rain we saw Monday.

"The strength of the thunderstorms don't seem to be as strong. It's more of your kind of day to day kind of storms, you may see a shower or two and it will move off fairly quickly," Lee says.

Wind gusts could cause issues for boaters again on Tuesday with winds expected to gust between 20 and 40 km/h, but Lee cautions if thunderstorms hit there could be stronger wind gusts.

"With thunderstorms, they're always going to be stronger winds. So you know factor in the possibility of seeing even more damaging and stronger wind when the thunderstorms roll through. That's exactly what happened last night," says Lee.

UPDATE 9:01 a.m.

More damage is being discovered Tuesday morning following Monday's wind storm.

Trees in front of the Children and Families Services building on Ellis Street were damaged and at least one was completely knocked down by the wind.

Several sailboats were also blown aground by the strong winds overnight in the area of Ellis Street and Poplar Point Drive near the old Tolko mill site on Okanagan Lake.

Photo: Eric Stansfield Wind blowing fountain water at Dolphins Monday night.

ORIGINAL 5:35 a.m.

Strong winds and rain swept through the Okanagan Valley Monday evening.

The storm picked up just after 10 p.m., bringing intense wind gusts and rainfall. The wind was so strong some boats were knocked off their moorings and there have been reports of trees down in Kelowna.

This photo was taken and shared with Castanet by Eric Stansfield, "this was taken from the third floor of the Dolphins condo tower during last night’s wind storm."

Some residents called it the biggest wind storm in 15 years.

Environment Canada is calling for mixed weather Tuesday with a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm, again. The wind is expected to gust from 20 to 40 km/h from the southwest this morning. The high today is expected to be only 24, providing relief from some of the scorching temperatures we had over the weekend.

Expect the strong winds to continue out of the west gusting from 30 to 50 km/h before dying down overnight, becoming light this evening.