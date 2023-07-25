Kelowna is getting a deal on a new firetruck

Photo: Castanet/file

The City of Kelowna won't have to wait two to three years for a new firetruck.

Instead, the city is purchasing a demonstration truck as a reduced cost.

"Due to significant cost increases we are starting to see as well as significant lag time in acquiring apparatus...up to 24 to 36 months, we looked into the opportunity to purchase a demo unit from Commercial Emergency Equipment and were successful in finding one for the purchase price of $650,000," Fire Chief Travis Whiting told city council Monday afternoon.

The truck will replace a 2006 firetruck presently in service in East Kelowna and due for replacement in 2024.

Whiting says the truck is brand new being used only as a demo unit at trade shows in Manitoba.

"It has a few miles on it from going from one trade show to another but it hasn't been put into service yet."

Instead of waiting two to three years for delivery, Whiting expects to take delivery of the new engine sometime this year.