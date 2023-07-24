Kelowna council gives go ahead to gauge voter approval for $241M loan

Photo: City of Kelowna Parkinson Rec Centre

Kelowna city council has decided not to wait to take the temperature of residents concerning the borrowing of $241 million for a series of recreation projects including a new Parkinson Rec Centre.

Council approved the timeline for the Alternative Approval Process, which will run for 44 days, beginning next Thursday and concluding Friday, Sept. 15 at 4 p.m.

It was suggested by councillors Ron Cannan and Gord Lovegrove that the AAP be pushed back a month because many residents are on vacation during the month of August.

Council voted that down, preferring instead to stay with the approved timeline.

Mayor Tom Dyas said the September 15 end date was actually a compromise of sorts from the original dates.

"We already had that discussion once around the table that there was concern it was going to end almost at the end of August. When that came up said that's not right, we need to extend it and we need to extend it into September so it gives people a couple of weeks," said Dyas.

"If they are on holidays they're back, they have time to make that decision. We had already taken that into consideration and extended it once already."

It was also pointed out by deputy city clerk Laura Bentley that the 44 day window far exceeds the 30 day minimum required under the provincial Community Charter.

Under provisions of the AAP, residents against the borrowing bylaw must indicate their opposition by filling out an elector response form and submitting it to the city.

Forms will be available the city website, at city hall or the Parkinson Rec Centre beginning Aug. 3.

More than 10 per cent of the city's estimated 121,600 eligible voters (12,160) would have to sign an electoral response form to halt the borrowing bylaw.

Should that happen, the city would be forced to either scrap the initiative and come up with another plan or hold a citywide referendum.

Since 2001 the city has utilized the Alternative Approval Process on 43 separate occasions with only 18 garnering any response.

The last AAP was for the borrowing of funds for South Perimeter Road in 2018.

The largest opposition was for borrowing of $29.5 million for the H2O Centre which received 4,521 negative responses.

Speaking out to those who say the city should go to a full referendum, Coun. Mohini Singh said the city needs to make sure each dollar spend is done so wisely.

Singh said it makes fiscal sense to spend the $2,500 for an AAP, which is part of the democratic process, as opposed to hundreds of thousands of dollars for a referendum.

"We had an election and the public voted for who they thought they trusted...we're here, the public has given us their trust. It's our job to make a decision," added Coun. Charlie Hodge.

In order to keep the tax burden down, finance department officials plan to borrow incrementally for the overall project when the money is needed instead of everything up front.

It also plans to use interest it receives from its $100 million Legacy Fund to pay the interest on the loan.