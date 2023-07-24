Freeride Days mountain bike festival wraps up at Big White

Some of the top mountain bikers in the world competed at Big White Freeride Days this weekend at the Slopestyle Centre at Big White.

The festival featured exhilarating competitions, including the FMB Bronze Men's Slopestyle, FMB Bronze Women's Slopestyle, the Grom event and the Bronze and Gold Best Trick presented by Chromag Bikes.

Freeride Days Mountain Bike Festival was hosted by renowned local Freeride Mountain Bike (FMB) legend Tom van Steenbergen and will go down as the largest of its kind next to Whistler Crankworks.

"We want to extend our gratitude to all those who participated in the program, the generous sponsors, and the support of the province of British Columbia. This festival truly reflects the heart and soul of mountain biking, and we are thrilled to have witnessed such incredible talent and passion on display," said Michael J. Ballingall, senior V.P. of Big White Ski Resort.

The crowd was treated to an awe-inspiring spectacle as top athletes executed exceptional jumps and tricks with the Monashee Mountains as the backdrop.

"We are humbled and grateful for the overwhelming support and enthusiasm shown by the athletes, spectators, and our events crew. Freeride Days Mountain Bike Festival continues to be a celebration of skill, passion, and camaraderie within the mountain biking community. We can't wait to do it again next year," says Steenbergen.