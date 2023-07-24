Naval Security Team to conduct exercises on Okanagan Lake off Kelowna this week

Photo: Cindy White The Naval Security Team during exercises in Kelowna in July 2022.

Kelowna residents are being advised about naval exercises taking place on Okanagan Lake this week.

The Royal Canadian Navy’s Naval Security Team will be conducting small boat security exercises from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 25 to 27, around the Kelowna Marina.

The exercises will involve various elements such as sirens, searchlights, horns, flashing blue lights, and the firing of blank ammunition.

Following the conclusion of the exercise, a question and answer session will be available for interested individuals at Kelowna Marina.

“The public is welcome to watch the exercises and staff will be on hand to answer questions at the end of each training day,” said the Royal Canadian Navy in a news release.

Similar exercises will take place July 30 to August 1 on Kootenay Lake near around the Nelson Marina.

The Naval Security Team is described by the navy as a “team of specially trained sailors who provide an additional layer of security to deployed Royal Canadian Navy assets."

The team conducted similar training on Okanagan Lake last year.