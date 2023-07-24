Crash on Harvey Avenue takes out tree, light standard

Photo: Contributed Harvey Ave. Sunday July 23, 2023

Emergency vehicles were quick to respond to a collision on Kelowna's Harvey Avenue Sunday night.

The incident happened in the southbound lane of Highway 97 between Highway 33 and Banks Road, just before 9:30 p.m.

"A grey SUV was travelling southbound in the middle lane of Hwy 97 when it unexpectedly veered right and struck a red pickup truck also travelling southbound in the HOV lane," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Both vehicles ended up leaving the highway. The SUV ended up in the Walmart parking lot while the red pickup truck crashed into a tree.

Luckily, there were only minor injuries as a result of the collision. The driver of the SUV received a fine.

A light standard was also knocked down by the crash.