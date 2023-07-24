Lake Country offering residents discounted trees

Photo: Pexels

Lake Country residents can purchase a tree at a reduced cost of $50 beginning Tuesday.

The Lake Countree purchase program is supported by the District of Lake Country and is meant to encourage community members to increase and maintain the community urban forest canopy.

This is the second year for the program and by purchasing and planting a tree, you will be making a positive impact on the environment.

Trees can be purchased up until September 15th or until they are sold out.

Varieties are subject to availability on a first come, first served basis. Pick up of the trees will be on Saturday September 16th at Kel-Lake Nursery between 9am and 1pm.

The trees are in 10-gallon pots, roughly 6 to 12 feet tall. The size is to ensure that holes can be hand dug and the trees are easily handled.

