Coyote spotted out for a stroll in Kelowna community

A man is hoping to warn Kelowna residents after seeing a coyote hanging around Hidden Lake Place.

He says he was driving by the Wilden community on Sunday when he spotted the coyote.

Not from the area himself, he pulled over wanting to warn residents if they had kids or pets outside. One woman he spoke to said the coyote has been hanging around there.

He's unsure if a conservation officer had been called.

BC conservation officers ask the public to report sightings of dangerous wildlife if they’ve been spotted doing any of the following:

Accessing garbage or other human supplied food sources.

Instances where wildlife cannot be easily scared off.

Dangerous wildlife is in a public location like a city park or school during daylight hours.

When a cougar or wolf is seen in an urban area.

Wildlife sightings can be reported by calling 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP). Non-emergency situations can be reported online here, or by contacting the nearest Conservation Officer Service district office.