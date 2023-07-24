Thompson-Okanagan to get a bit of a break from extreme heat

Madison Reeve

Summer weather is still upon us across the Thompson-Okanagan, but according to Environment Canada, we will be getting a little break from the scorching heat.

The majority of the week will see temperatures hovering below 30°C.

Monday will see a high of 29°C with a mix of sun and cloud. The evening will drop down to 15°C.

Tuesday will be much of the same, with a high of 29°C. The overnight temperature will drop down to 14°C.

Wednesday will drop down to 27°C with a mix of sun and clouds; 13°C is forecasted overnight.

Thursday and Friday will warm back up to 29°C with a mix of sun and clouds.

