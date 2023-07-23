Environment Canada ends heat warning across the Okanagan

Photo: Ed Burke

Mother Nature has decided to cool down the Central Okanagan slightly today, ending the heat warning.

Sunday is expected to reach a high of 33°C with a mix of sun and cloud. The evening will drop down to 14°C.

A heat warning has been in place across the Thompson Okanagan for several days.

The warning has also ended in the South Thompson, although it remains in effect across the North Thompson.

"An unseasonably hot period will continue today and tonight. On Monday, daytime temperatures are expected to drop to below 29 degrees Celsius, providing relief from the current heatwave," Environment Canada said in a statement on the North Thompson.

Most of the province is expected to get a little bit of reprieve this week from scorching hot temperatures.