Fire crews rush to Knox Mountain

Photo: Contributed

The Kelowna Fire Department once again finds themselves with trucks at the base of Knox Mountain.

Castanet received multiple tips that a black cloud of smoke could be seen above the trees along the mountain top.

When Castanet arrived on scene, two trucks could be seen driving up the mountain side, while two other trucks remained stationed at the base.

When asked if a wildfire had broken out on Knox Mountain, a firefighter on scene told Castanet "It doesn't seem like much right now."

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna Fire Department for comment, but could not see any smoke at the scene.

The story will be updated when more information becomes available.