More than 15,000 people take in the Downtown Kelowna Block Party

The 32nd annual Downtown Kelowna Block Party came to Bernard Avenue Saturday for a day full of fun activities, food, shopping and more.

“It’s a busy place, man! Look at the weather, I mean, everybody’s outside even though it’s really super hot. We’re running from St. Paul Street to the Sails and back up with all kinds of things going on," said Mark Burley of the Downtown Kelowna Association.

"You probably hear the salsa music going on in the background, so if you want to learn how to salsa, you can do that… We’ve just got lots of things going on, it’s a great place to come down and enjoy downtown to get a sense of what Kelowna is all about."

With an expected 15,000 people flocking to the Block Party, the Downtown Kelowna Association says it’s all about getting people out and about the downtown core.

“It’s about getting bodies downtown, it’s about people coming downtown to move around and see all the businesses, and walk by one where they go, hey I’ve been looking for one of those. I’m going to pop in and see what’s in there. We have so many clothing stores, shoe stores, you know, Mosaic Books has been here for years. If you’re hungry, you can stop in at Memphis Blues. We’ve got new restaurants up the street, and we even have the dragoons down here showing you all their army equipment,” said Burley.

“I thought the flash mob dance in the 200 block was pretty phenomenal. They’ve been practicing and rehearsing that for a while. To do that and that just happened, so that was a lot of fun. You know, I’m a big fan of the event to start with, I like to see people getting down here and experiencing moving around downtown Kelowna. It’s a safe and beautiful place to be.”

In just four weeks time, the Downtown Kelowna Association will once again be closing down a section of Bernard Avenue for a summer Saturday afternoon as they make way for the 2023 Show and Shine Car show.