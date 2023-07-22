2 car collision slows traffic at Highway 97 and Banks Rd.

Photo: Pixabay

A two vehicle collision at the corner of Highway 97 and Banks Rd. in Kelowna Saturday afternoon has slowed traffic in both directions.

Kelowna RCMP are currently on scene following a report of a motor vehicle collision at the intersection and the RCMP are asking motorists to stay away from the area if possible.

At approximately 3:00 p.m., RCMP were called to the scene and the investigation is still in the early stages and very few details are known at this time regarding the circumstances of the crash.

RCMP say one person has been transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

Anyone with more information or dash cam footage is asked to call the RCMP at 250-762-3300.