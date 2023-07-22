COSAR team rescues injured rock climber after 30 foot fall from John Family Park Cliffs

Photo: COSAR

A rock climber who was injured after a 30-foot fall from the Kelowna Crags in the Johns Family Nature Conservancy Regional Park is now recovering thanks to the help and coordination of emergency service teams.

COSAR search team leader Edward Henczel said BC Ambulance Service called their teams for assistance to help the injured rock climber on Friday afternoon.

The young male fell approximately 30 feet from Chain Lightening when a piece of his equipment failed.

Three members from BCEHS worked alongside 15 members from COSAR, which included their medical, E-bike and UTV teams.

Henczel said they were able to bring the young man to a waiting ambulance where he was taken to KGH with undetermined injuries.

Search manager Duane Tresnich complimented the teams for their textbook rescue.

"Earlier this year we practiced in the same area with the same equipment on the same type of call. Today everything came together to make this rescue go very smoothly," he said in the news release.

"We wish the young man a speedy recovery."