Severe thunderstorm rolling through Okanagan Valley

Photo: Environment Canada

Environment Canada says it is tracking a severe thunderstorm in the Okanagan Valley.

A warning issued late this afternoon says meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm between Peachland and Greata near Highway 97.

The storm is moving northeast at 30km/h and is capable of producing strong wind gusts, pea to dime size hail and heavy rain.

People are advised to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Heavy downpours associated with the storm are able to cause flash flooding and water pooling on roadways.