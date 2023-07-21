Kelowna Fire Department douses hedge fire with help from Good Samaritans

Photo: Clarence Johnson

Kelowna Fire crews managed to douse a hedge fire that sparked on Kirschner Road Friday just after 4 p.m.

Clarence Johnson tells Castanet he drove by the fire and could see smoke billowing into the sky from Harvey Avenue.

Some fast-acting Good Samaritans helped to keep the fire from spreading from a hedge to vehicles and nearby buildings.

The fire broke out on Kirschner near Dolphin Avenue.

Fire crews have managed to put the fire out before it could cause any further damage.

West Kelowna fire crews believe several spot fires Friday morning along Highway 97 may have been caused by tossed cigarette butts.

West Kelowna Fire investigators are now looking at what may have caused this fire but do say that lit smoking materials were found at one of the incident sites.

"This is a stark reminder of the extreme drought conditions and ease of ignition these cured grassland fuels have currently within the community and the valley as a whole," says Gartrell.