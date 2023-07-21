Okanagan Children's and Youth Choirs are looking for new singers

Photo: Okanagan Children's Choir

The renowned Okanagan Children's Choir and its sister ensemble, the Okanagan Youth Choir, are eagerly opening their doors to young singers, welcoming them to join in for the upcoming 2023-24 Season.

These two choirs have earned a reputation for delivering exceptional artistry and heartwarming performances, often in partnership with various arts groups and ensembles.

Throughout the past season, both choirs captivated audiences with an array of remarkable collaborations, sharing the stage with distinguished musical partners such as the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra, the Korora Youth Choir (previously known as Kokopelli Youth Choir) from Edmonton, the Corazón Youth Choir, and the Lalin Vocal Ensemble from Nelson.

Additionally, they charmed the crowd with a special joint performance with the Stinger Singers from Spring Valley Middle School in Kelowna.

A significant highlight for the Okanagan Children's Choir came when they received high praise from the adjudicator at the esteemed Kelowna Kiwanis Festival, who recommended them to compete at the prestigious 2023 Performing Arts BC Provincial Festival.

They claimed the coveted first place for their performance.

As a result, they were further encouraged to submit a recording for the esteemed Canada West Performing Arts Festival in Edmonton, a gathering that brings together the finest young musicians recognized for their outstanding performances at provincial music festivals in BC, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

The Okanagan Children's Choir is composed of talented singers from grades four to seven, while the Okanagan Youth Choir welcomes members from grades eight all the way to young adulthood, creating a place for young vocalists to continue their passion for singing even after high school graduation.

Young and aspiring singers are encouraged to audition for membership in both the Okanagan Children's Choir and Okanagan Youth Choir for the upcoming 2023-24 Season.

Don't miss this exceptional opportunity to join these celebrated choirs and embark on a thrilling musical journey with the Okanagan's finest young vocal talents.