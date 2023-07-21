Kelowna RCMP are searching for wanted man, advise public not to approach him

Photo: RCMP 29-year-old Brendan Kyle Latimer.

Kelowna RCMP needs your help to find a wanted man.

Police are actively searching for 29-year-old Brendan Kyle Latimer who is known to RCMP in several jurisdictions throughout the province and is wanted on several warrants.

“Latimer has been identified as a repeat violent offender by the Kelowna RCMP and his arrest is a priority to prevent further crime within our communities,” says RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay.

RCMP advise the public not to approach Latimer, rather they ask that you call Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 or 911.