Skeeting shooting for title of best in the west

The Western Canadian Skeet Shooting Championships are being held at the Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club this weekend. Across three days of competition, 14 experienced shooters will be going head-to-head in a variety of different events as they look to crown one shooter as the best in west.

“I established the event 12 years ago. There was never any interaction between the three western provinces, where in Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimers, they shoot together all the time,” said Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club president Bob LaRue.

“They have an Atlantic Championship, so I thought I’d establish a Western Championship to get to know the people in the three provinces, and it’s been good, three really good bunches of people, and good shooters.”

Saskatchewan shooter Greg Meister has his sights set on a first place finish, and he tells Castanet he’ll have to be pretty close to perfect as some of these shooters are capable of hitting up to 200 targets in a row.

“Skeets is a game of perfection, and so it’s as much a mind game as it is, you know, a mechanical game, so people tend to want to just get going. The nervous ones want to break those first few targets, and again, the skyline is really great out here, so once the targets emerge from the house it’s all about locking onto them with your eyes and then breaking them with your shotgun,” said Meister.

“You shoot four rounds of 25, so it’s out of 100 targets per gauge, and in order to win the competition we have here you’re probably going to have to break 97-plus to win one of the events this weekend. You’re going to have to, you know, if you miss one target you might still win, you miss two you might be in a shootoff… but generally you’re going to have to shoot 97 or 98-plus to win, and there’s probably going to be one or two hundred straights here this weekend as well.”

The tournament wraps up Sunday, but if you’re interested in giving the sport of Skeet Shooting a shot, you can reach out to president Bob LaRue of the Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club, and he’ll be sure to get you hitting moving targets in no time.