Pair of Good Samaritans save a fawn who got its head trapped in a wire fence

Rob Gibson

A couple of Kelowna carpenters working in Kelowna's Upper Mission had a once-in-a-lifetime experience with a trapped fawn this week.

Jordan Greenhorn recently started M. Parsons Contracting and they were working on a job in the Upper Mission area of the city when they heard a noise they couldn't identify.

"Me and my buddy we're at work behind the house and we kind of heard a little bit of commotion a couple hundred yards away," Greenhorn says. Turns out the noise they heard was a baby deer stuck in a wire fence.

The pair went to investigate and discovered a baby deer with its head stuck in the fence and its mother standing about 15 feet away.

"We were about to cut the fence but its head just popped out so we actually didn't have to cut anything. I was able to just kind of scoop the baby up and get him on his way." Greenhorn says. He didn't give it a second thought when he heard the baby crying and saw what was going on but he stops short of calling himself a hero.

"I've been told but I don't know. It was just a kind of instinct to come run over and save the baby," says Greenhorn.

Once he freed the baby deer it ran straight to its mother and the pair darted off on their way, "it was actually super cool. I never thought I'd be touching a deer for sure," says Greenhorn.