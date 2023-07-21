Big White Ski Resort makes big donation to JoeAnna's House

Photo: Big White Ski Resort

Big White Ski Resort has donated $22,050 to JoeAnna's House.

The contribution was made thanks to money raised at this year's Telus Kelowna Cup on Feb. 26.

Since the event started back in 2015 the Telus Kelowna Cup has helped raise $190,000 to support JoeAnna’s House. The annual event brings together skiing enthusiasts, families, and locals for a day of fun-filled activities on the Telus Park snow-cross track.

Trevor Hanna, vice president of hospitality at Big White Ski Resort says, "engaging young families and locals to take part is the future of the sport and will have a lasting impact on the recipients of our donation. It’s truly the best of all worlds coming together."

JoeAnna's House is an organization dedicated to supporting families in challenging times as their loved ones attend Kelowna General Hospital.

"Big White Ski Resort extends its heartfelt gratitude to everyone who made the Telus Kelowna Cup an outstanding success. The participants, sponsors, and volunteers played a crucial role in making this generous donation to JoeAnna's House possible. Together, we are helping to build a stronger and more caring community in the Okanagan," Hanna says.