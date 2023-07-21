Good Samaritans save sleeping man from truck engulfed in flames

Photo: Kane Blake Truck on fire on Postill Lake Rd. Thursday night.

One man is lucky to be alive today after a fire broke out in his truck while he was sleeping on Postill Lake Road Thursday night.

Okanagan Forest Task Force got the call about a fire 3 km up Postill Lake Road Thursday night just after 9 p.m.

"The Ellison Fire Department filled our water tank with the water and helped make our refills easy and fast," says OFTF's Kane Blake.

One of OFTF's members Rod Tribiger was patrolling the area on Thursday night when he spotted the fire and jumped into action.

"There was someone in the truck. We got him out in time. he was asleep in the cab but he's out now," says Tribiger.

A video posted to the OFTF YouTube page shows the truck fully engulfed in flames and crews working to keep the fire from spreading to nearby trees and the rest of the wooded area.

"The fire had spread to one tree as well as the ground. We were able to put everything out before it spread further into the backcountry," Blake says.

Blake says the Ellison Fire Department was called and arrived on the scene quickly to make sure the fire was out and there was no further threat of a wildfire.

"Thank you Ellison Fire Department for your response and for making sure we had water available. I would like to give a thank you to Rod Tribiger who was doing patrols in the area for his fast actions. I would also like to thank Rob MacMullen, Leiam Macmullen, Jade Landucci and Chuck Brown who all were in the area as well and Corey Dyck who responded with me," says Blake.

YouTube OFTF