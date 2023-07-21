Police searching for armed robbery suspect

Photo: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP are on the lookout for a suspect in an early morning armed robbery in the Glenmore area.

Police were alerted to a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K convenience store at Glenmore Drive and Mountain Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. Friday.

Officers with the assistance of police dogs swarmed the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

The man is described as wearing a black mask, blue jacket with brown hair and a slim build.

He was dressed in a blue and black Reebok hoodie, grey jogger pants and grey running shoes.

"The Kelowna RCMP expresses deep concern for the safety of our community and would like to assure the public that we are actively searching for the suspect," says Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area of Glenmore Drive and Mountain Avenue or saw a person matching the suspect's description, or have dash cam footage from the time in question, you're urged to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.