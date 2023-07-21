PBR sells out Prospera Place with great show

Photo: PBR Canada

Professional Bull Rider Wyatt Gleeson took home the first place prize in front of a sold out Kelowna crowd inside Prospera Place Thursday night.

Gleeson went a perfect two-for-two on his rides, quickly shooting up the national leaderboard from 20th place all the way to 10th. Compliments of the big win, Gleeson's perfect night scored him 113.5 national points.

National leader Nick Tetz was unable to extend his lead, while No. 2 Coy Robbins gained ground on his countryman, courtesy of a sixth-place finish.

For Tetz, he was tasked with Upstairs Basement in the opening round. Tetz, however, was unable to reach the whistle and was tossed in 3.5 seconds.

Robbins garnered 30 national points with his 1-for-2 showing.

It was a big night for the bulls, as many riders struggled to reach the 8-second mark.

The 2017 PBR Canada Rookie of the Year delivered the second-best score of Round 1, awarded 85 points atop Up Roar. In the final round, Robbins was unable to continue his momentum bucked off by High Voltage in just 2.66 seconds.

Last year's Okanagan Challenge winner Brock Radford had a promising return, but unfortunately, wasn't able to secure another Kelowna win.

He took second place to Gleeson by a single point. He scored 82.5 points in round one and another 89 in round two. After a slow start to the season, it was enough for the Alberta native to rise 13 spots in the rankings.

As the final rider to conquer both of his draws, Ashton Sahli placed third, garnering 67.5 Canadian points.

In Round 1, Sahli rode Sippin Tequilla for 81 points to punch his ticket to the championship round.

Sahli concluded the tour stop with a score, covering the bull for 88 points to cement his podium finish. The bronze showing propelled Sahli from No. 22 to No. 14 in the national standings.

The 2023 PBR Canada Sup Series, presented by Wrangler, will next travel to Grande Prairie, Alberta, and Bonnetts Energy Centre for the PBR Peace Country Invitational on Saturday, September 30, and Sunday, October 1.