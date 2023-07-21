City of Kelowna dipping into DCC reserves to help fund several transportation projects

The City of Kelowna is looking to move some money around in an effort to complete some transportation capital projects.
This involves the transfer of about $1.18 million from DCC reserves and the reallocation of surplus funds from completed projects totalling another $166,000.
According to information from the city's transportation division, four projects have "emerging issues or projected deficits."
These include:
- $300,000 for Burtch 3 (Glenmore to Sutherland)
- $540,000 for Sutherland 1 and 2 ATC (Ethel to Burtch)
- $277,000 for Traffic Signals and Roundabouts
- $325,000 for Frost (Kildeer to Chute Lake)
The Burtch 3 project includes preliminary design and cost estimates for improvements along Bernard and Burtch between Glenmore Road and Sutherland Avenue. It is proposed to co-ordinate with redevelopment of the Parkinson Rec Centre.
The Sutherland active transportation corridor project which is now ready to proceed now has a shortfall of $540,000 after final pricing.
The additional funds required to complete these projects will have no impact on taxation.