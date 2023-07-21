City of Kelowna dipping into DCC reserves to help fund several transportation projects

Photo: Contributed

The City of Kelowna is looking to move some money around in an effort to complete some transportation capital projects.

This involves the transfer of about $1.18 million from DCC reserves and the reallocation of surplus funds from completed projects totalling another $166,000.

According to information from the city's transportation division, four projects have "emerging issues or projected deficits."

These include:

$300,000 for Burtch 3 (Glenmore to Sutherland)

$540,000 for Sutherland 1 and 2 ATC (Ethel to Burtch)

$277,000 for Traffic Signals and Roundabouts

$325,000 for Frost (Kildeer to Chute Lake)

The Burtch 3 project includes preliminary design and cost estimates for improvements along Bernard and Burtch between Glenmore Road and Sutherland Avenue. It is proposed to co-ordinate with redevelopment of the Parkinson Rec Centre.

The Sutherland active transportation corridor project which is now ready to proceed now has a shortfall of $540,000 after final pricing.

The additional funds required to complete these projects will have no impact on taxation.