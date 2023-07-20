Evening commute jammed in Kelowna

Photo: Google Maps Traffic jammed in Kelowna.

UPDATE 5:55 p.m.

A neighbourhood resident says a white SUV being removed from Harvey Avenue near Gordon Drive was a broken-down car and was not involved in a reported police response nearby.

The broken-down SUV blocked traffic for some time before being towed away.

ORIGINAL 5:10 p.m.

Westbound traffic on Harvey Avenue through Kelowna core is bumper to bumper.

Drivers are reporting major delays while trying to move west through the city, starting at Benvoulin Road all the way over the Bennett Bridge.

The cause for the delays is unclear, but Castanet received reports of a heavy police response near Capri Centre at Gordon Drive. A white SUV on a flatbed tow truck was seen being removed from the area.

Castanet has requested information from the RCMP.