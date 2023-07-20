Kelowna RCMP recover four stolen off-road vehicles in Rutland

Photo: Pixabay

The Kelowna RCMP recently recovered four stolen off-road vehicles in Rutland.

The detachment says its "target team," police dog unit and general duty officers executed a search warrant at a property in the 2800 block of Appaloosa Rd.

Officers managed to recover several recreational vehicles, some of which had already been tampered with to inhibit their recovery.

Three UTVs were recovered in the search, including a 2023 Kawasaki Teryx, a 2018 Polaris Ranger, and a 2013 Polaris Ranger. Police say a Honda ATV was also recovered in the search, bringing the total value to an approximated $75,000.

Police also found and seized two insecure firearms and roughly three ounces of methamphetamine.

“This coordinated investigation shows the continued efforts of the Kelowna RCMP and its Proactive Enforcement Units including the Target Team to reduce property crime and target active offenders in our community," said Cpl. Tanguay of the Kelowna RCMP Target Team.

"Many of these owners rely on these UTV vehicles for their livelihood and for others it is an expensive investment into their recreational pastime."

According to police, one resident was arrested, while four others were released pending further investigation.

A 30-year-old man has been released from custody on conditions, and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

At this time, officers are still completing the investigation and a report to Crown counsel will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service.