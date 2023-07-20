Kelowna will begin removing illegal buoys on lakefront Monday

Photo: Tim Neesham Pleasure craft tied to buoy sinking in Okanagan Lake this summer.

The City of Kelowna is cracking down on illegal mooring buoys along the lakefront.

Starting Monday, crews from Burton Marine Pile Driving will begin targeted removal of non-compliant buoys along the waterfront.

“These activities are part of a City of Kelowna initiative to ensure safe waterways, enhance the natural beauty of our waterfront and maintain a shoreline free from clutter and hazards,” said Julia Buck, manager, property management. “This year in particular, several boats have broken free from non-compliant buoys and damaged shoreline structures.”

Crews will also be removing moorage buoys that don't comply with the federal Private Buoy Regulations. There are as many as 100 buoys that are believed to be non-compliant with those regulations.

“We appreciate residents’ cooperation and support in our ongoing efforts to maintain the Kelowna waterfront. By working together, we can preserve the beauty and integrity of the lake for all to enjoy,” Buck says.

The work will include portions of the lake along Abbott Street south of the bridge and adjacent to Paul’s Tomb to the north and is expected to take two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

If people have any questions they are encouraged to contact the Property Management office at [email protected] or 250-469-8610 or for more information about the Private Buoy Regulation or the upcoming buoy removal initiative.