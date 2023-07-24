Sports gear closet cleanout planned for this fall in Kelowna

Photo: Sports Gear Clean Out

Are you a fan of sports?

The first-ever Sports Gear Closet Clean Out is hitting Kelowna this fall at the Capital News Centre, and the indoor event promises to have fantastic deals, a wide selection of sports and fitness gear, and the chance to support local non-profit partners.

“We continue to support local charities with our series of Closet Clean out events," said Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown, event producer, “Because the Sports Gear Closet Cleanout is new, we would like to support local sporting organizations with a portion of the proceeds, and we haven’t chosen one yet."

This clean out gives avid sports fans and enthusiasts an opportunity to rent out a space where they can sell their used sports equipment and gear.

Hockey, tennis, yoga, and any other sport you can think of is welcome at the clean out, and the seller gets to set their prices, make their sales and keep every cent of the profits. It's a win-win situation as the seller gets to make some money and the buyer gets a good deal.

The event offers two space options for vendors, including a 10x10 space where you can lean your items against the arena boards and astroturf, and a larger 10x15 space in the middle of the arena.

Tables will not be provided to sellers, but people are encouraged to bring their own.

For more information or to book your space, you can visit www.greatclosetceanout.com to find out more.

If your not-for-profit sporting organization would like to be involved, email Rosanne at [email protected]

The sports gear closet clean out is happening on Saturday, September 23, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.