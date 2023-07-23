Council to set parameters for public to weigh in on $241 million loan

Photo: City of Kelowna Parkinson Rec Centre

It appears Kelowna residents will have a 44-day window in which to try and delay city hall's plan to borrow $241.32 million.

The city is seeking to acquire the funds in order to build a new Parkinson Rec Centre, two activity centres and redevelop the Rutland sports fields.

However, to do so, it must receive voter approval through an Alternative Approval Process.

City council will be asked Monday to approval the AAP parameters including wording of the elector response form and the time frame in which those opposed to the borrowing initiative can respond.

According to the Community Charter, receipt of elector responses must be at least 30 days after publication of a second advertising notice.

Staff are suggesting notices be published July 28 and Aug. 2. That would put the response window from Aug. 3 to a proposed deadline of 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15.

AAP forms would be available on the city's website with hard copies at city hall and the Parkinson Rec Centre.

Under provisions of the Alternative Approval Process, eligible voters are required to fill out a form indicating their opposition.

More than 10 per cent of the city's estimated 121,600 eligible voters (12,160) would have to sign an electoral response form to halt the borrowing bylaw.

If that happens the city would have two choices, hold a citywide referendum or scrap the project altogether.

Anything less would allow the city to borrow the money.

Since 2001, the city has utilized the Alternative Approval Process on 18 separate occasions, the last being the extension of South Perimeter Road and Gordon Drive in 2018.

The largest project to date was for the borrowing of $42.3 million for the new RCMP detachment.

None of the 18 previous AAPs received the required number objections to halt the borrowing of funds.