Professional Bull Riders buck their way into Kelowna's Prospera Place

Professional Bull Riders will buck their way into Kelowna’s Prospera Place Thursday night as a part of Canada’s Elite Cup Series.

Twenty-five riders will be battling it out on top of some of Canada’s fiercest bulls for an opportunity to climb the leaderboard and win money.

“We’re super excited for it. I know last year we kind of went on sale a little bit last minute with the event coming out of COVID, and so, we saw a huge attraction and a lot of excitement from the community,” said Prospera Place general manager Mike Strawn.

“Obviously, being in the Okanagan, we know that country, country music, anything western really does super well in the Okanagan. This year we decided to partner up and go big and really amp it up with a pre-party VIP event, and I think we’ve sold this thing out.”

Brock Radford, a nine-year professional rider and last year’s Okanagan Challenge winner, has returned to Kelowna to defend his title.

“These cup events are the major points for us, they’re the maximum amount of points we can win all year out of events, so they’re huge. Winning this event would be like winning four, maybe five normal turning pro events, smaller events that aren’t this calibre in the bigger arenas,” said Radford.

“So this can shoot up a guy from being nowhere in the standings to being in contention for a Canadian title when we go to Rogers Place in Edmonton in November to decide who’s the best bull rider in Canada.”

Radford tells Castanet bull riding is the perfect underdog story of David vs. Goliath.

"It’s a task that we’re not supposed to be able to technically accomplish, right? We’re conquering a beast that we have no business being on the back of, let alone for eight seconds, so the adrenaline rush is — you’re ten feet tall and bulletproof when you get off," said Radford.

It’ll be a quick turn around for the riders as PBR Canada is headed to Czar Lake, Alberta for another show Friday night, July 21, after the Kelowna show.

Tickets for the VIP pre-event party are still available.