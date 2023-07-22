UBCO looks for ways to recycle and reuse plastic bottles

Photo: UBCO

The University of British Columbia Okanagan is looking to find new ways to reuse plastic bottles.

Unrecycled plastic bottles have been dumped in landfills for years now, but thanks to new research from UBCO, some of those bottles may now find a second life.



“One way we can manage plastic waste is through integrating it into geotechnical construction,” explains doctoral student Alok Chandra. “By finding new ways to use these discarded plastics, we can divert them from landfills and use them to stabilize cover materials within landfills.”

Used plastic bottles and textiles are one of the largest sources of plastic waste in the world and pose a problem for landfills everywhere. Researchers say nearly a hundred million metric tons of polyethylene terephthalate, also known as microplastics (PET), are produced globally each year—with a fraction of that number being recycled.

UBCO researchers including Chandra and his supervisor, UBCO Engineering professor Dr. Sumi Siddiqua, have developed a new method of using plastic in clay soil stabilization.



“Due to its nontoxicity, low biodegradability and accessibility, it shows considerable potential for use in landfill designs. However, a considerable amount of research is still required,” says Dr. Siddiqua. “This not only solves the solid waste problem but also increases the economic value of waste and encourages its re-circulation back from already polluted lands and oceans.”



The study is looking at how the reused material can strengthen the soil and serve as a water-resistant layer that will keep pollutants like lead from escaping the landfill.



“Our results show great potential, but there is still some work to be done before we will integrate the PET waste into landfill soil stabilization management,” says Chandra.

The full study is here.