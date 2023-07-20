RDCO looking for dog involved in attack caught on camera

Photo: Tiana Stuart Pretty Girl recovering well at home after dog attack

A pitbull-mixed dog named Pretty Girl, who was attacked by an off-leashed dog last week, is recovering well according to the owner.

Tiana Stuart was out for a walk with PG just before 10 p.m. on July 13 along Ethel Street when she was knocked to the ground by a dog charging at her and her pup.

The incident was caught on a doorbell camera.

Stuart tells Castanet that the unleashed dog was roughly 100 pounds and appeared to be a cane corso/mastiff mix. The dog latched onto PG's neck.

After the attack, PG was rushed to the veterinary hospital and received 14 stitches.

RDCO dog control tells Castanet they are still trying to track down the dog involved in the incident.

"The investigation is still ongoing. We have a suspicion, but that is nothing in today's day and age. If we can ever confirm, we will definitely reach out to the victim because they have some substantial vet bills, and our main focus is public safety," said Dan Maja, chief bylaw officer.

Maja says if the dog is found, it allows for bylaw to confirm if the dog has a history of aggression.

"If it does have a history, we would look to educate more from an educational component to a fine component. We always start off with education; we want to make sure people understand the rules and the risks. As soon as people aren't following the recommendations, we have to look at the penalties we can impose."

"If a dog is deemed aggressive, there is an opportunity for it to become a regular dog again if nothing happens after a few years. But if it is deemed dangerous, that is pretty much for the life of the dog," he said.

According to the bylaw rules, if a dog is deemed dangerous, it has to be leashed and muzzled anytime it is out in public, and it has to be kept enclosed any time it's out in the yard without the owner. Inside the house, the dog can do whatever it wants.

Maja says it is rare that RDCO bylaw would seek an order to put a dog down.

"If you have those good conversations with dog owners and explain why it's in their best interest to follow the rules, that typically will resolve a lot of it," he added.