Parks Alive! a great option in tight economic times

Cindy White

As people are squeezed by the rising cost of living, extras like vacations and live entertainment are being chopped from the budget.

But here in Kelowna, there’s a way to treat yourself or the whole family to a afternoon or evening out, and it won’t cost you a thing.

“We do free, all-ages friendly, live entertainment in parks and public spaces,” says Renata Mills, executive director of Festivals Kelowna about Parks Alive!

It’s been a staple in the city for more than a quarter century. “We’ve been happening every summer since 1997. So, that’s 26 years. That’s quite a while.

“It was actually my first job when I moved to the community, was to really fully develop the program to what it is today,” adds Mills.

You can catch performances at places like Kerry Park and the Island Stage at Waterfront Park, but you don’t need to go downtown for some free music.

“We started that, probably about 20 years ago, bringing it out into the community parks when we looked to expand the program.”

Mills says its also a way to keep the program accessible for those with mobility challenges or families with small children who don’t want to travel downtown.

Oh, and if you were wondering, yes the performers get paid. Parks Alive! Is funded through support from the City of Kelowna, their long-time sponsor RE/MAX Kelowna, and other community partners.

The Parks Alive! Performance schedule is available here.