Kelowna hit-and-run captured on dash camera

Rob Gibson

A Kelowna man is lucky to have been able to walk away from a hit-and-run crash on Bernard Avenue Tuesday night.

"I just turned and slammed on the brakes. I can tell from the dash cam that I did veer to the right a bit to try and avoid it, but he went he kept going through," said Shawn Ross Fisher.

"Then I was through the stop sign and then hit that woman's trailer in the yard. That stopped me. I thought I was gonna go right through the frickin house."

He says had just clocked off for the night after dropping off an Uber Eats order and was on his way home driving on Bernard Avenue near Elm Street just after 11 p.m. when the incident happened.

"The stop sign was almost instantly through my window and then it started shoving through my window I got a rain of glass and then hit the trailer. Then there was another rain of glass... if someone was sitting in my passenger seat it would have been bad news," Fisher says.

Kelowna RCMP were quick to respond to the incident but they have not been able to locate the driver or the suspect vehicle at this time.

"The dash camera recording provided by the driver of the vehicle which was at the scene when police arrived showed the car which left, did not have a front licence plate so we are currently unable to identify it. Patrols for the vehicle were also negative," says RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

Fisher tells Castanet he's still sore from the collision and the vehicle that he uses for his work is a complete write-off, but he's thanking his lucky stars he was able to walk away from the crash.

"The whole side of my car is smashed from the impact. I have some minor superficial injuries and a little bit of back tightness and soreness but other than that, I'm fine, pretty lucky," Fisher says.

Kelowna RCMP is continuing to search for the driver and the other vehicle involved.