Kelowna RCMP no longer searching for hit-and-run van

Photo: RCMP

Police in Kelowna say they are no longer looking for a minivan involved in a hit-and-run on a cyclist last weekend.

“The RCMP would like to thank the media and citizens of Kelowna for their assistance with this investigation,” police said in a brief statement.

The Kelowna RCMP, in a previous news release, sought help from the public tracking down the Ford Freestar that struck a man on a bike on July 16 on Enterprise Way.

The driver stopped and got out of the van, spoke briefly with witnesses before getting back into his vehicle, and fled the scene before police arrived.

The driver was described as a Caucasian male in his 20s.

The victim was taken to the hospital by paramedics with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.