Redevelopment plans for Kelowna's North End and Tolko site come into focus

A vision for the redevelopment of Kelowna's north end includes more housing options across the entire area, new neighbourhood parks and expansion of Walrod Park, improved transit and road networks, protection of current industrial lands and more commercial sites.

The jewel of the area is expected to be the redevelopment of the nearly 40-acre Tolko mill site and the adjacent 3.95-acre former BC Tree Fruits packinghouse.

The city has been working on a North End Plan for the past two years while Tolko has been working on a plan specific to their property. The Mission Group purchased the packinghouse property in 2021 for $23.75 million.

A report for city council review is a culmination of that work, but while options provided include a cursory vision for the former mill site, a detailed redevelopment concept is expected to be brought forward later this year.

The north end concept plan includes three options staff hope to be able to take to the public and other stakeholders for feedback before eventually landing on a final vision for council endorsement.

While many ideas are consistent across all three options, specifics vary. Option two and three propose a greenway along Okanagan Boulevard connecting an activity hub around Walrod Park with the mill site. In option one, that is replaced by a parks on street concept along Kingsway.

"Concept Plan 1 focuses most future development on the mill site with modest infill opportunities in the neighbourhood's existing residential areas," the report states.

"This includes smaller investments in community needs, reflecting the slower pace of change in the neighbourhood."

It includes the introduction of smaller pocket parks along the lake in Manhattan Point.

"Concept plan 2 introduces more opportunities for residential growth, focused on a new school site adjacent to an expanded and improved Walrod Park. This area would be connected to the mill site, which would continue to be signaled for most of the neighbourhood's future growth by way of a new greenway lined with additional housing."

The plan also allows for more residential development in Manhattan Point and an extension of the waterfront park on the mill site to the western tip of the point.

"Concept plan 3 expands downtown into the north end by focusing future growth on the west side of the neighbourhood, around Recreation Avenue Park and along Ellis Street in addition to the mill site.

"On Manhattan Point the focus of waterfront parks is shifted to the western edge of the point where sandy beaches are deepest."

The third option also envisions more neighbourhood growth on the interior of Manhattan Point and expansion of the craft beer district to the east toward the rail trail.

"This area of the city symbolizes an opportunity for future-forward planning to ensure that housing, community entities, parks and established industrial uses are thoroughly considered for the long term," the report concludes.

It's envisioned any redevelopment of the north end and mill site will take about 20 years to build out.