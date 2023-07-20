Gospel Mission seeking volunteers, donations to help with heat wave response

Photo: Kelowna's Gospel Mission

Kelowna Gospel Mission is ramping up outreach for the unhoused amid a heat warning in the Okanagan.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for the Thompson-Okanagan for both Thursday and Friday.

Sonja Menyes, KGM’s volunteer manager, says the mission is looking for volunteers to hand out supplies this Thursday through Sunday "to our neighbours living on the street."

People can give a helping hand by donating hydration supplies such as bottled water, drinks with electrolytes, sunscreen, umbrellas, popsicles, freezies and more.

Details on how to donate or volunteer are online.

Across the board, daytime highs are expected to be between 35 and 38 degrees celsius, with overnight lows hovering around the 18 degrees mark for the next two days.

Interior Health is reminding people that elevated temperatures increase the risk of heat-related illness.

The BC Centre of Disease Control has provided a range of heat-related guidance, with information on the different types of heat alerts, as well as how to prepare for hot temperatures, the types of symptoms for heat-related illnesses, and highlights those most at risk during hot weather.

Preparing for and responding to hot weather:

If you have an air conditioner, make sure it's in good working condition and turn it on

If you do not have an air conditioner at home, find somewhere you can cool off on hot days

Consider places in your community to spend time indoors, like your local library, community centres, movie theatres, shopping centres, malls, or consider outdoor spaces that provide lots of shade and running water

Shut all windows and close curtains and blinds during the hottest parts of the day in order to block out the sun and prevent hotter outdoor air from making its way into your home

Make sure you have a good working fan, but do not rely on fans as your primary means for cooling down. Fans are best used in the late evening, overnight and early morning.

Keep track of the temperature in your home with a thermostat as anything over 31 degrees being considered dangerous for people who are susceptible to heat

If your home gets very hot, consider staying with a friend or relative who has air conditioning if possible.

Who is most at risk:

Older adults, especially those over 60 years of age

People who are living alone

people with pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or respiratory disease

people with mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, depression or anxiety

people with substance abuse disorders

people with limited mobility

people who are marginally housed

people who work in hot environments

women who are pregnant

infants and young children

Your health:

Drink plenty of water and other liquids to stay hydrated, even when you're not thirsty

Spray your body wth water, wear a damp shirt, take a cool shower or bath

Relax and take it easy during the hottest hours of the day

Stay in the shade and use the appropriate sunscreen

Take immediate action to cool down if overheated

Signs of overheating include feeling unwell, headaches, dizziness

Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, severe headache, muscle cramps, extreme thirst, dark urine

Signs of heat stroke include loss of consciousness, disorientation, confusion, severe nausea, vomiting, very dark urine or no urine at all

Heatstroke is a medical emergency, while heat exhaustion may require you to seek a cooler environment, drink more water, and rest your body

When to call 9-1-1:

In cases of heat stroke where you experience loss of consciousness, disorientation, confusion, nausea, vomiting, dark urine or no urine at all

In general, when you're experiencing chest pain, difficulty breathing, loss of consciousness, severe burns, choking, convulsions that are not stopping, a drowning, a severe allergic reaction, a head injury signs of a stroke or a major trauma

You can always call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1 to speak with a nurse or visit an urgent care centre or clinic in your area if your health issue feels less urgent.