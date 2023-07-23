KF Aerospace is opening its hangar doors for a Career Fair and Open House

Photo: KF Aerospace

If you've ever thought about a career in the aerospace industry, you can learn more about the business at the KF Aerospace career fair and open house.

KF Aerospace is opening its hangar doors July 27 to provide an inside look at the career opportunities with the company.

“You don’t have to work on aircraft to build your career at KF Aerospace—we have a variety of disciplines and professional avenues on and off the hangar floor that support our aviation business,” says human resources director Anne Downie.

“If you’re looking for a change, have a great attitude and are ready to take the next step in your career, please come by and meet with us.”

The open house will showcase work in the skilled trades, as well as administration, supply chain, logistics and aerospace engineering.

"Entry-level opportunities like aircraft painting, hangar support and materials coordinator positions offer candidates on-the-job training with career progression," says Downie.

Okanagan College will also be there to help introduce prospective students to its Aircraft Maintenance programs, which include the Structures training program on-site at KF. Guided tours of the facility will also be available and KF staff ambassadors from across the company will be on hand to answer questions.

