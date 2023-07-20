Pre-party planned for Professional Bull Riders show at Prospera Place

Photo: Contributed

Professional Bull Riders are coming to Kelowna's Prospera Place tonight and a pre-party has been planned.

Before the bucking begins at 7 p.m., the PBR Boots N' Brews Pre-Party will kickoff outside the arena, starting at 4 p.m. and running until 6 p.m.

Those who purchase a pre-party ticket can expect to enjoy live entertainment from country artist Craig Moritz. There will also be some southern BBQ eats, a beer garden and more.

Tickets for the PBR Boots N' Brews Pre-Party are still available, and can be purchased on their own, or added to any main ticket purchase for an additional $35.