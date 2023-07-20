Dilworth fire came within 50 feet of nearby homes Wednesday

Photo: Madison Reeve

Firefighters stopped a quickly growing fire at the base of Kelowna's Dilworth Mountain Wednesday just 50 feet from nearby homes.

Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Capt. Scott Clarke says the Rank 2-3 fire below the Monashee neighbourhood "quickly ran up the steep grade toward homes on the edge of the neighbourhood."

Just before 7 p.m., several smoke sightings were called in to the Kelowna Regional Fire Dispatch Centre.

Crews arrived on scene to find a small fire approximately 15x20 feet in size between the rail trail and the homes above.

Firefighters deployed to the 900 block of Monashee Place, "where an aggressive fire attack began," says Clarke.

"The initial arriving officer advised Rank 3 fire intensity with a high rate of spread."

Crews secured a water supply and were able to stop the fire about 50 feet from several homes – but not before it had grown to 250x75 feet in size.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control by about 8:15 p.m.

The cause of the grass fire has not been confirmed; however, it is believed to be human-caused.

Crews were expected to continue working on hot spots today.

There were no injuries or loss of property in the incident.

Kelowna Fire Department responded with four engines, a bush truck, command unit, deputy chief and 18 personnel.