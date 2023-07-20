Local MLAs get an earful at Rutland town hall

Madison Reeve

MLAs Renee Merrifield (Kelowna-Mission) and Norm Letnick (Kelowna-Lake Country) took some heat from Rutland residents Wednesday night during a town hall.

Before the town hall began, Merrifield addressed the crowd, asking residents to aim to keep things positive, although many struggled.

Letnick told Castanet he wasn't surprised to hear many residents questioning the five supportive housing facilities placed in the neighbourhood by BC Housing and the recent relocation of the social services office to the corner of Highway 33 in Dougall Road, right across the street from Letnick’s office.

The office was previously near Dilworth Drive and Leckie Road.

"We actually introduced a petition in the legislature against it, put together by the people of Rutland," Letnick said, referring to the supportive housing developments.

"Now with the social services office coming to Rutland without any consultation with the local MLAs — we are seeing more visibility of people doing acts around the province, and that is because of the NDP's catch and release program."

Other topics that came up Wednesday night included the need for Rutland Middle School to be replaced.

"The challenge with Rutland Middle School is that there are basically three buckets in Victoria of dollars for schools. One is for new schools — for expansion. Two is for seismic because no one wants the school to fall on the kids if they have an earthquake, and those are the two biggest buckets, and the third bucket is replacements for existing schools, and it is a very small bucket of money," Letnick said.

"Everybody around the province is competing for that money. Every time we have a new education minister, we bring them in. We give them a tour of Rutland Middle School, but the challenge is compared to some of the other schools around the province, it is in the middle. It is not rated the worst," he added.

The town hall took place at Kelowna Christian Centre in Rutland from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

A few hundred people attended.