Crews contain brush fire on Dilworth Mountain

UPDATE 7:55 p.m.

Fire crews have now knocked down the fire and are mopping up and dousing hot spots.

Everyone on Monashee Place is still in their homes and were not evacuated.

Firefighters are still working but will be able to provide a statement later this evening.

UPDATE 7:40 p.m.

Crews appear to have gotten the upper hand on the fire.

Flames are no longer visible from Enterprise Way, but significant smoke remains.

Firefighters are still actively managing the fire, but its spread appears to have stopped, saving the homes on Monashee Place.

UPDATE 7:35 p.m.

Kelowna firefighters are battling the fire from both above and below the flames.

The fire is burning in the forested area behind Enterprise Way at the end of Leathead Road.

Flames were moving up the hill towards the homes on Monashee Place, where fire crews are positioned and hitting the fire with water. Fire crews are also attacking the blaze from the base of the hill.

ORIGINAL 7:20 p.m.

Firefighters are at the scene of a brush fire on Dilworth Mountain.

The fire is burning near the end of Leathead Road and is putting off a large plume of smoke. Some flame is visible.

Fire crews are staged on Monashee Place.

More to come…