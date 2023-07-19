Heat warning issued for Okanagan, Fraser Canyon

Photo: Cindy White Cabanas along the waterfront of Okanagan Lake at Frind Winery in West Kelowna. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Okanagan Valley.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Okanagan Valley. It comes on the heels of one issued earlier today for a similar heat warning for the Fraser Canyon including Lytton.

“An unseasonably hot period will persist over the next two days,” says Environment Canada.

In the Okanagan, highs are forecast to reach 35 C tomorrow and Friday in Kelowna and Vernon. The temperature is expected to peak at 36 C in Penticton and Osoyoos tomorrow, with highs of 35 on Friday.

In Lytton, the high tomorrow could reach 38 C, with a slightly cooler 35 C on Friday.

Daytime temperatures should drop to the low 30s this weekend, but overnight lows will remain elevated through the weekend, so there won’t be much relief after the sun goes down.

The forecast low Thursday night in the Okanagan is 18 C, while Lytton’s low is 20 C Thursday and 21 C Friday.

The elderly, those with chronic illnesses, children, pregnant women and people working or exercising outdoors are especially at risk during extreme heat. Two years ago a heat dome that sent temperatures soaring to nearly 50 C in some area was blamed for the deaths of more than 550 British Columbians.

People are being asked to check on older family, friends and neighbours during this latest heat wave and make sure they are cool and drinking enough water.

If you don’t have air conditioning, seek a cool place like a public building, swimming pool or shade under a tree, or take a cold shower or bath.